PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is once again teaming up with local environmental groups to give away 1,000 free trees to residents.

Registration for the Energy-Saving Trees program starts April 7.

To receive a tree, residents first need to visit the DEM’s website and sign up using an interactive tool to map their home. Then, they can select the right species. The DEM said a variety of species and sizes will be available, including small (up to 35 feet), medium (35 to 50 feet), and large (50+ feet).

After selecting a tree, residents can pick it up between 9 a.m. and noon at the following locations and dates:

Richmond Elementary School: (190 Kingstown Rd, Richmond) – April 29

(190 Kingstown Rd, Richmond) – April 29 Colt State Park: (Route 114, Bristol) – May 6

(Route 114, Bristol) – May 6 RI State Parks Headquarters: (1100 Tower Hill Rd, North Kingstown) – May 13

(1100 Tower Hill Rd, North Kingstown) – May 13 RI Tree Council: (2953 Hartford Ave., Johnston) – May 20

Each tree will be about four to six feet tall, so they’ll fit in most cars.

According to the DEM, planting just one tree in the right place near a home can help a homeowner save up to 20% on energy bills. That’s because the shade they provide during the summer and protection from wind in the winter can go a long way in the years to come.

Other benefits of planting trees include improving air quality and reducing stormwater runoff, the DEM said.