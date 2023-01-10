PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced it’s giving residents until Jan. 31 to renew their commercial fishing licenses for 2023.

The original deadline was Jan. 13, but officials said the extension was needed due to platform and software changes within the agency.

The DEM said it’s already mailed renewal notices to current license holders.

Residents can renew a commercial fishing license by mail or in person at the DEM Office of Boat Registration and Licensing located at 235 Promenade St. in Providence or over the phone at (401) 222-6647.

The cost of a commercial license for Rhode Island residents ranges from $150 to $425. For more information, visit the DEM’s website.