PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is reminding fishermen that the deadline to renew their commercial marine license is fast approaching.

Existing multipurpose licenses (MPURP), commercial fishing licenses (CFL), principal effort licenses (PEL), and 65 shellfish licenses (SFO65) must be renewed by Feb. 28, according to the DEM.

There’s a 60-day grace period from March 1 to April 29 for eligible fishers who miss the deadline, but that also includes a $200 late fee on top of the renewal cost.

The DEM said there are new fishing licenses and endorsements available in 2022:

Commercial Fishing Licenses

Non-restricted finfish (open to both residents and non-residents)

Shellfish other endorsement (residents only)

Non-lobster crustacean (Rhode Island residents only)

Student shellfish licenses are also available until June 30 for any residents who are a full-time students and ages 23 or younger as of June 30.

Special shellfish licenses are also available to residents 65 and older as of Feb. 28.

A total of 36 new quahog and six softshell clam endorsements will be issued on the CFL to qualifying residents, while 24 new restricted finfish endorsements will be available on the PEL level to both residents and non-residents that meet the required criteria, the DEM said.