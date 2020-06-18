DEM asks Rhode Islanders to report wild turkey sightings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is looking for the public’s help as they research the local wild turkey population.

The DEM is asking Rhode Islanders to report any sightings of turkey hens – both with a brood of baby turkeys and without – as well as tom turkeys.

The information will help researchers determine the male-to-female ratio and the number of young birds that survive after factoring in common causes of death such as predators, weather, and motor vehicles, the DEM said.

The survey runs from July 1 to August 31. To participate, submit a report through the Survey 123 website or mobile app. Datasheets are also available here, which can be submitted to the DEM’s Division of Fish and Wildlife at 277 Great Neck Road in West Kingston by September 15.

Learn more about the turkey survey here »