EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is looking for volunteers to help remove invasive water chestnut plants from the Turner Reservoir in East Providence.

The DEM said the water chestnut, a virulent aquatic plant that’s native to Asia, has expanded rapidly in the reservoir.

“Highly aggressive, it forms dense mats that steal sunshine from and ultimately displace native plant species, alter the habitat for fish and wildlife that depend on it, and interfere with recreational activities such as fishing, boating and paddling,” the DEM explained.

The DEM is seeking volunteers with canoes, kayaks or boats with small trolling motors to help hand pull the invasive plants from the water. Anglers donning their chest waders can also assist in plucking the plants.

“It is much easier and cost-effective to weed out a small patch of water chestnut and stop it from taking over than to treat an entire lake with herbicides, so annual monitoring for early removal is key,” DEM scientist Katie DeGoosh-DiMarzio said. “Water chestnut is one of the few aquatic invasive plants that can be controlled via hand-harvesting, so it is important for those who enjoy Rhode Island’s lakes and ponds to keep an eye out for this invasive plant to catch it early before it becomes a problem.”

Those who want to stay ashore can still help by unloading buckets and preparing the plants for on-site composting, according to the DEM.

Volunteers will be provided with buckets and gloves to collect the plants. Anyone who wants to help can register online, though the DEM said it is not necessary to participate.

The DEM will be out removing the plants from the Turner Reservoir on July 11 from 5-8 p.m. and July 15 from 9 a.m. to noon.

No experience is necessary to volunteer.