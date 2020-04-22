Celebrations go digital on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and this year’s theme is “Climate Action.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic has forced Earth Day activities to go digital, there are also more visible changes.

Climate experts say people staying at home has had a positive impact on the environment, with cities like New York, Denver, and Los Angeles reporting better air quality.

Experts add that even you may have noticed things such as clearer water or increased animal sightings.

Plantlife botanical specialist Trevor Dines says rare wildflowers and a declining bee population could benefit.

“We’ve probably got about, I should say, three weeks worth of growth that we wouldn’t have had already, and this is such an exciting time of year because in Britain all these plants are gearing up with loads of energy to start flowering,” Dines said.

To celebrate Earth Day this year, there are plenty of virtual or tangible things you can still do from home.

In Rhode Island, members of the Sunrise Movement and other local activists will gather for a virtual rally to call on the General Assembly to reconvene. Activists say they want to address demands related to criminal justice, housing, and workers’ rights that have emerged during the pandemic.

According to a news release from Sunrise Movement, throughout Earth Day, people will be hanging signs, banners and chalking sidewalks outside their homes to turn streets into mini protests surrounding the phrase “A Better World is Possible.”

Gordon Middle School students in East Providence will have a special guest on a zoom call in the morning.

Karenna Gore, daughter of former Vice President Al Gore, will also be speaking to students about sustainability.