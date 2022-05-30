PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A rare and potentially “spectacular” meteor shower may streak across the sky late Monday night, according to NASA.

The Tau Hercluids meteor shower is expected to peak at 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Its parent comet, 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, was first discovered in 1930. Since then, NASA said the comet has become 600 times brighter and shattered into numerous pieces.

The comet, called “SW 3” for short, had fragmented into nearly 70 pieces back in 2006, and has continued to break into even smaller pieces over the years, according to NASA.

The visibility of the meteor shower all depends on the speed of the debris as the comet passes through Earth’s atmosphere.

“This is going to be an all-or-nothing event,” Bill Cooke of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office said. “If the debris from SW 3 was traveling more than 220 miles per hour when it separated from the comet, we might see a nice meteor shower. If the debris had slower ejection speeds, then nothing will make it to Earth and there will be no meteors from this comet.”

If it all works out, astronomers predict there could be up to 1,000 meteors visible per hour. The moon is also new, according to NASA, meaning that the moonlight won’t wash out the faint meteors.

Stargazers have the best chance of seeing the meteor shower under clear, dark skies that are as far away from light pollution as possible. NASA said it’s also best practice for stargazers to allow their eyes to adjust to the darkness by not looking at any artificial lights.