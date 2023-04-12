COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters were busy again Wednesday responding to a series of brush fires in at least six communities.

The brush fires broke out in West Greenwich, Coventry, Narragansett, Cranston, Scituate and Attleboro.

Firefighters are still working to knock down a brush fire that burned 75 acres of land in West Greenwich, according to Brook Lawrence, the town’s emergency management director.

Lawrence said a helicopter had to be called in to dump water on the flames, which ignited in the woods off of Congdon Mill Road.

Firefighters also rushed to Tiogue Avenue in Coventry Wednesday afternoon, where a brush fire burned six acres of land. Coventry Fire Chief Frank Brown told 12 News the fire appears to have started near the road and spread into the woods.

“The wind was blowing pretty hard and the humidity was down, it was definitely a recipe for disaster,” Brown said.

Brown said firefighters struggled at first to get to the fire, since it broke out in heavy brush surrounded by swamps and streams. The fire was mostly contained to the woods, though one structure did sustain some damage, according to the chief.

A Red Flag Warning is currently in effect for the entire area because the dry and windy conditions can cause fires to quickly spread. People are urged to refrain from outdoor burning and use caution when discarding cigarettes.

The warning has been in effect for several days, and several fires have popped up in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

A small brush fire in North Smithfield spread to a nearby home Tuesday, displacing the one person that lived there. More than 10 acres in North Attleboro also burned over the weekend.