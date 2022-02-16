PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Senate President Dominick Ruggerio reintroduced legislation this week in hopes of strengthening Rhode Island’s commitment to renewable energy.

The proposed bill seeks to gradually increase the amount of electricity generated from renewable sources, with the goal of hitting 100% by 2030.

The Senate last year approved a similar version of the bill, which Ruggerio said builds upon the Act on Climate which was enacted in April.

“Here in the Ocean State, we know that action to address the climate crisis cannot wait,” Ruggerio said in a news release. “Rhode Islanders are already feeling the effects of climate change, and the risks facing our communities will grow increasingly dire in the years ahead.”

The current law calls for annual 1.5 percentage point increases in the amount of electricity generated by renewable sources through 2035.

Ruggerio said his bill would accelerate those increases as follows:

4% increase in 2022

5% increase in 2023

6% increase in 2024

11% increases in 2025, 2026, and 2027

11.5% increases in 2028, 2029, and 2030

“This legislation sets out a bold but achievable goal and builds on the historic progress we made in 2021 through the Act on Climate,” he added. “It will keep Rhode Island, home to the nation’s first offshore wind farm, on the forefront of renewable energy innovation. And it will help us harness the power of clean energy as a drive of economic growth and opportunity.”