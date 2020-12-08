Believe it or not: Mount Everest has gotten taller

This picture taken on March, 26, 2020 shows Mount Everest (centre L) and other peaks from Namche Bazaar, the last stop before base camp in the shadow of the world’s tallest mountain Everest. – The Himalayan hilltown of Khumjung should be bustling with foreign trekkers gearing up for one of Mount Everest’s biggest weeks of the year, but the COVID-19 coronavirus has shut down the mountain and threatened the livelihood of the sherpas who rely on it. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP) / TO GO WITH Health-virus-pandemic-Nepal-climbing,FOCUS by Paavan Mathema (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images)

Officials in Nepal and China have announced the world’s tallest peak is a bit taller than it used to be.

But, interestingly enough, up until that announcement, the two countries had Mount Everest listed at different heights.

China’s previous official measurement was 29,017 feet, while Nepal’s previous official measurement was 29,029 feet.

Now, the two countries have agreed on a new updated height of 29,032 feet, BBC News reports.

So why did the two countries disagree in the first place?

Chinese authorities only measured the rock height, while Nepalese authorities measured the rock height plus the snow cover atop the summit. For years, the countries disagreed on the proper measurement of the 50- to 60-million-year-old mountain.

Hikers walk to Everest Base Camp during Everest Base Camp trekking in Nepal.

Everest is located on the border of Nepal and China, so people can climb it from both sides.

Officials from both China and Nepal agreed to co-announce the new measurement last year, when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Nepalese capital of Kathmandu.

The heights of mountains are measured with the mean sea level as the base. Nepal used the Bay of Bengal as its sea level. However, India measured a point closer to Everest near the two countries’ borders and the bay, which allowed the Nepalese officials to use that height.

Chinese officials used the Yellow Sea as their sea-level base, according to China Daily.

This marks the first time both countries have agreed upon a specific measurement.