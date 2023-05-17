MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police were called to a Mansfield neighborhood on Tuesday after a bear was seen roaming around.

In a Facebook post, Mansfield police said the bear was spotted near West Street.

The sighting came one day after a bear was seen walking around a Plainville neighborhood.

In both instances, the bears wandered off without incident.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife says to keep bears out of your yard, you should remove bird feeders after the winter, feed pets indoors, clean greasy barbecues or grills, and avoid putting trash outside until the morning of pickup.

Earlier this month, bears were spotted in Hopkinton and South Kingstown too. If there is a bear in your yard, you should try to scare them away by making yourself seem big, yelling at the animal, or even banging pots and pans, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management.

“We call it hazing … not like in a fraternity” biologist Morgan Lucot said. “We advise that people scare bears away from their yards so that they have a learned behavior to avoid people’s yards.”

Mansfield police said to contact the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife at (508) 389-6300 or Massachusetts Environmental Police at 800-632-8075 if you see a bear in your neighborhood.