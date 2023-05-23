FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Southeastern Massachusetts has proven to be a popular place for black bears to explore this spring.

Sightings have now been reported across six communities in the area, including Plainville, Mansfield, Dartmouth, Fall River, New Bedford, and Acushnet. It’s unclear how many of those sightings involve the same bear, however.

The provided photos and Ring video camera footage were submitted by a viewer in Fall River on Mohawk Drive, near the Westport town line. The footage was taken around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The bear is seen rummaging through a trash can, then galloping across their yard near the front door before eventually going back into the woods.

Meanwhile, New Bedford police said several bear sightings were reported there on Monday. The bear was said to be roaming through neighborhoods just north of the airport.

In a Facebook post, New Bedford warned people to stay away from the areas where bears were spotted, such as near Pa Raffa’s and Cumberland Farms. About an hour later, they said the bear had “negotiated the north end neighborhood safely” and made its way into Acushnet.

Acushnet police then posted on Facebook saying the bear had been spotted on Nye Lane.

Police are asking area residents to keep pets and food inside, including bird feeders.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police are now investigating the sightings. Anyone who sees a bear is asked to call 1-800-632-8075.