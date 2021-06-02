Barrington High School student wins international video contest

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Aidan Hurlock, a sophomore at Barrington High School, is concerned about climate change.

That’s why he is proposing a simple way for consumers to help reduce the amount of carbon dioxide being released into the atmosphere.

“Everything that has to do with climate change and rising oceans, it all stems from carbon,” Hurlock said.

His idea is called “carbon tagging.”

“It’s where you could potentially tag items on the U.S. market and assess how much carbon went into making them,” he explained.

Hurlock, who wants to go on to study film after high school, explained his idea in a video he recently submitted in an international contest hosted by Population Connection.

“What if every single item is tagged with the amount of carbon needed to produce the item?” he asks in his video.

Watch Hurlock’s video in the player below.

In his one minute video, Hurlock explains that carbon tagging would achieve two goals.

“First it would raise awareness to the actual buyer and create hesitation when a consumer is planning on buying a high carbon item,” Hurlock explained. “Second, it would change marketing strategies for businesses who would switch to low carbon manufacturers to appeal to the customer.”

“Obviously, when people are looking at nutrition labels, there’s sometimes a lot of hesitancy in a certain type of fat, high in a lot of cholesterol,” he continued. “If you used carbon to that same extent, I feel it would work really well.”

His idea was an instant hit, and his video was one of several chosen to win the 10th annual “World of 7 Billion” contest. He hopes his video will inspire companies not only to participate in carbon tagging, but also to influence consumer habits.

“If we can utilize capitalism, and take the best of it to protect the environment, I think that’s the way to go,” he said.

Hurlock hopes to one day create documentaries similar to ones that air on the Discovery Channel or National Geographic.