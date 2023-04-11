EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As flowers start to bloom with the arrival of spring, pet owners should be on the lookout for certain types of lilies.

According to PetMD, lilies can upset dogs’ stomachs. The flower is also listed by the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center as being toxic for cats.

The following types of lilies are toxic for dogs, according to PetMD:

Prairie lily

Lily of the valley

Peace lily

Calla lily

The following types of lilies are poisonous for cats, according to the ASPCA:

Easter lily

Japanese lily

Oriental lily hybrids

Stargazer lily

Casa blanca lily

Tiger lily

Daylilies

The ASPCA suggests pet owners be careful with the types of lilies they keep at home. If your pet is exposed, owners should reach out to a veterinarian immediately.

According to PetMD, symptoms of exposure in dogs include vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, excessive drooling, pawing at the face, and heart problems. Cats exposed to lilies can show symptoms of vomiting, anorexia, and depression.