EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — ‘Do not drink’ notices have been issued for three water systems in Rhode Island due to high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), otherwise known as “forever chemicals.”

A state law passed in 2022 requires that public water systems test for different kinds of PFAS.

According to the R.I. Department of Health, almost everyone has low levels of PFAS in their blood, but studies show a build-up in the body can cause negative health effects such as high cholesterol, a weakened immune system, low infant birth weights and even an increased risk of some cancers.

If a water system has more than 70 parts per trillion (ppt) of PFAS in their water, it must now issue a ‘do not drink’ order. If a system has more than 20 ppt, it has to issue public advisories and coordinate with the Health Department on how to lower PFAS levels in the water.

Additionally, when a system tests above 20 ppt, another sample must be taken within 48 hours to confirm the results. (The number released by the Health Department reflects the highest level of PFAS someone could be exposed to, but the water may have lower levels.)

On Tuesday, the Health Department revealed the Ladd Center in Exeter had 334 ppt, Exeter Jobs Corps had 198 ppt, and Bruin Plastics in Glendale had 129 ppt in their water. All three water systems are now under ‘do not drink’ advisories.

More than 20 ppt was detected in eight more water systems:

West Glocester Elementary School: 44 ppt

Captain Isaac Paine School in Foster: 42 ppt

North Smithfield Middle and High Schools: 31 ppt

Carousel Industries in Exeter: 55 ppt

Wrights Farm in Burrillville: 22 ppt

Wood River Health Services in Hope Valley: 28 ppt

URI in South Kingstown: 43 ppt

The Coventry Air National Guard also had higher levels of PFAS, according to health officials, but they turned off their well after the samples were taken.

URI released a statement to 12 News saying it is “in the process of implementing a series of upgrades to its water system that are designed to reduce PFAS to levels well below the Rhode Island interim drinking water standard.”

The school also pointed out that the ppt level may actually be lower because the campus uses multiple water sources, adding that, “the university continues to work in close collaboration with RIDOH on its remediation efforts.”

Glocester Superintendent Pat Dubois said the district notified the community through email and they’ll be meeting with the Health Department next month to develop a mitigation pan. Students and staff have been told not to use water from any faucet for drinking purposes and bottled water is being used in the cafeteria.

The Paine School said they notified the community on Monday and will provide bottled water until the PFAS levels are lower. They also said they have begun the process of engineering a new well, pump house and water treatment system.

North Smithfield Public Schools sent a notice to the community explaining what PFAS are and outlining the steps being taken. District officials said they’re meeting with the scientists and engineers from the Health Department to come up with a remediation plan.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and are working closely with RIDOH to finalize and get approval for a plan to fix the PFAS levels as soon as possible,” the notice said. “We will share updates with you throughout this process.”

Anyone who’s notified about elevated PFAS levels is advised not to drink or boil their water. Boiling water with higher levels of PFAS can actually worsen the problem, according to health officials. Use bottled water instead.

There are also steps people can take to limit PFAS, such as avoiding products advertised as grease-, water- or stain-resistant.