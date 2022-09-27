PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) received a federal grant to “improve shoreline access and coastal resiliency” in Portsmouth and Charlestown.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, who helped secure the funding, said the $200,000 will be used to increase native shoreline vegetation and restore wetlands at Gull Cove and the Quonochontaug Pond Breachway.

It will also be used to fund the removal of damaged infrastructure and reconfigure vehicle access points.

Both communities have experienced increased flooding and erosion over the years due to climate change, which Whitehouse said has made it difficult for people to access the shoreline.

“The resiliency projects at Gull Cove and Quonochontaug Pond Breachway will improve shoreline access for Rhode Islanders and strengthen coastal defenses against rising seas and storms,” Whitehouse said.

The DEM will work alongside Save The Bay and The Nature Conservancy to implement the nature-based improvements.

“Rhode Island is a natural leader on climate resilience and these new projects illustrate that,” John Torgan, state director of The Nature Conservancy said. “We build scalable projects that use nature-based solutions to address coastal erosion and habitat loss in a way that is cost-effective and enhances public access to the tidal waters.”