Earth Day 2021 events in Rhode Island

(WPRI) — Earth Day is an annual reminder to take better care of and protect the planet.

Here are some events happening around Rhode Island to help you get involved in the community:

9 AM — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza will join other city leaders and community members to launch the Pesticide Free PVD campaign. The announcement at the Roger Williams Botanical Center aims to eliminate harmful pesticides and chemicals from our community.

10 AM — Join Roger Williams Park Zoo in a party for the planet and learn how you can help protect and promote healthy habits in your own backyard. The cost is free with Zoo admission.

10 AM — Celebrate Earth Day by joining the Newport Tree Conservancy for an educational tree walk through historic Morton Park. Tickets can be booked here.

4 PM — Join Ms. Amanda on the Davisville Free Library Facebook page to celebrate Earth Day by reading some ecology-minded picture books!

5 PM — The Ocean Recovery Community Alliance will be cleaning up the Camp Cronin, and Point Judith area around the point. Those who attend will meet in the Camp Cronin parking lot and are asked to bring a pair of gloves, with the rest of the cleanup supplies provided. Click here to register.

5 PM — Local grass-roots volunteer organizations focused on cleaning up litter in Providence will be at India Point Park to celebrate and spread awareness on Earth Day.

5 PM — Meet at Junk & Java in Westerly for a complimentary coffee before departing to clean up Beach Street! Bags and gloves will be provided.