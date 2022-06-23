SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Cargo containers full of supplies have arrived in Ukraine following a massive relief drive back in March.

A total of 18 cargo containers were filled to the brim with items like clothes, medicine, blankets and other supplies for Ukrainians in need following the Russian invasion.

After months of preparation and travel, almost all of the containers have arrived and the items will soon be dispersed to those in need.

“West Warwick was where it started. Some went through the Boston port, some went through New Jersey, over to Kraków in Poland, through Lviv and then are being distributed from that point,” Peter Cardi explained. “Fourteen of the 18 are there now, and four more should be there in the next two weeks.”

The Ukraine Aid Drive was held at all three Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses locations on March 12, and it saw so many donations that people had to be turned away.

“We were floored. The response was unbelievable,” Cardi recalled. “We had people as far as New Hampshire, Vermont bringing goods down from the Cape, RI, Southeastern Massachusetts … everyone was just wonderfully generous in their support and wanting to help the people of Ukraine.”

The supplies will be delivered to a church in Ukraine, Cardi said, which will distribute them throughout the region.

“Everyone is so generous in Rhode Island, Southeastern Massachusetts and all of New England,” Cardi said. “We don’t think the area gets enough credit for that, but everyone really pulls out the stops.”