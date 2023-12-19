EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WPRI 12 once again teamed up with Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for this year’s Toys for Tots drive.

The Marines picked up all the donated Toys for Tots donations Tuesday, but those interested in donating can still bring toys to local YMCAs.

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any Cardi’s location by noon Sunday, Dec. 24.

It’s the season of giving, and WPRI 12 is giving you the chance to help spread cheer to children across Southern New England.