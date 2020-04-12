Donate Funds Day raises $80,000 for RI Food Bank

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Eyewitness News wants to thank everyone who donated to our Donate Funds Day to help replenish the Rhode Island Comunity Food Bank.

With your generosity we raised $80,000. The food bank will now use the money to purchase 240,000 pounds of food for Rhode Island residents during this time of crisis.

CEO Andrew Schiff says in the average month the food bank usually distributes 1 million pounds of food, but this March it saw that number increase by 300,000 pounds. He expected to see the demand for food continue to rise as the pandemic continues.

“Now, on top of the people we usually serve by the food bank, we have so many new people turning to us for help who are recently unemployed just in the last few weeks, and have run through their savings and food and they need food assistance.”

Now, thanks to your donations the food bank will continue to bring much needed meals to the state’s most vulnerable residents.

WPRI 12 is proud to assist the R.I. Community Food Bank with collecting donations. Remember, we are all in this together.

