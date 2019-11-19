Digital donations now being accepted at Salvation Army’s red kettles

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Donating to the needy will be just a tap away this holiday season.

The Salvation Army’s trademark red kettles and bell-ringing volunteers will still be out and about but for the first time, they’ll be accepting cashless contributions.

The charity said Tuesday that smart chips and QR codes have been placed on its signs around the country, allowing people to give using credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Major Roger Duperree, divisional secretary of the Salvation Army’s Rhode Island office, said Kettle Pay makes it easier for people to join their Fight for Good.

“It provides an opportunity for people to fight for the millions of Americans experiencing poverty by raising money for Salvation Army programs in their communities, including food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless, and Christmas assistance for families in need,” he said.

Those who scan the QR code will be directed to a custom donation page, according to the Salvation Army, then funds will be distributed to its local chapter based on the billing ZIP code and a receipt will be emailed to the donor.

Donations can also be made on the Salvation Army’s website and by texting KETTLE to 91999.