EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — When the power goes out and the fridge stops working, food can spoil. In this scenario, anyone who is a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) customer can qualify for replacement benefits.

According to the Rhode Island Department of Human Services (DHS), if you lose power for four hours or more and lose food, you can apply for replacement SNAP benefits.

Outside of a power outage, you can also request SNAP replacement benefits if your utilities were shut off for any reason, your fridge or freezer stopped working, or if there was damage from a fire, flood or storm.

The food loss must be reported to DHS within 10 days of the loss, either in person, over the phone or through the mail. You can call DHS at 1-855-697-4347.

Within 10 days of reporting the loss, you must also submit a SNAP-55 “Request for Replacement of Food Purchased with SNAP Benefits” form to DHS.

DHS says submitting the form can also count as your initial report. Click here for the form.