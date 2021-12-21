Day of Giving raises $30K to help feed families in need

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With food insecurity hitting an all-time high during the pandemic, Southern New Englanders stepped up big time last week to help families who are struggling.

On Dec. 16, WPRI 12 teamed up with the Rhode Island Community Food Bank for a Day of Giving, which raised $30,000 to replenish its pantries.

While the Day of Giving is over, it’s never too late to give this holiday season.

The Food Bank says it’s currently serving more than 54,000 Rhode Islanders every month, and that number is growing as basic living costs like groceries, heating and rent increase.

During the past fiscal year, it distributed more than 15 million pounds of food to 150 of its member agencies through the support of the community. Roughly 2.5 million pounds of that was fresh produce, according to the Food Bank, and 90% of it was core, healthy food like brown rice, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta and sauce, peanut butter and canned tuna.

Normally, the majority of the Food Bank’s donations come from retailers, wholesalers and federal commodities, but the pandemic caused a reduction in those donations. The Food Bank said it’s had to purchase a third of its supply as a result, but was able to meet the demand for food assistance through generous donors from the community.

Visit the Food Bank’s website to donate and learn more.