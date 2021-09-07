Day of Giving: Help those in need by donating to Red Cross hurricane relief fund

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (NEXSTAR) — Communities are reeling from Hurricane Ida, which made landfall Sunday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm, bringing extremely powerful winds and considerable amounts of rain that spurred dangerous flooding.

Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers and employees are working tirelessly to deliver safe shelter, nourishing meals, care and comfort for thousands of people who fled their homes ahead of the storm.

The Red Cross needs your support to address the urgent needs of people devastated by Hurricane Ida. You may also chose to make a gift to where it’s needed most, supporting the Red Cross and the immediate support of all those in need.

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, join WPRI 12 and Nexstar stations nationwide in a day of giving to help those impacted by the hurricane.

Donations can also be made by mail and by phone at 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).

