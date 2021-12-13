Day of Giving: Help feed RI families in need by making a donation Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s the season of giving and WPRI 12 is asking for your help on one day, with one goal: to feed local families in need.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, we’re devoting the entire day to raising money for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, which more than ever needs your assistance to replenish its food pantries.

If you’re able, please consider donating to help make someone’s holiday a little bit brighter.

“We’re so appreciative of WPRI’s efforts to shine a light on the problem of hunger in Rhode Island,” RI Community Food Bank CEO Andrew Schiff said.

“Just over 18% of households across the state are experiencing food insecurity this year, and those numbers are even higher in black and Latinx households,” he continued. “Federal COVID-19 relief benefits are being discontinued, and yet our neighbors are still in need of assistance as we move into the colder months.”

During fiscal year 2021, the Food Bank said it distributed more than 15 million pounds of food to 150 of its member agencies through the support of the community. Roughly 2.5 million pounds of that was fresh produce, according to the Food Bank, and 90% of it was core, healthy food like brown rice, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, pasta and sauce, peanut butter and canned tuna.

The Food Bank says it’s currently serving more than 54,000 Rhode Islanders every month, and that number is growing as basic living costs like groceries, heating and rent increase.

Normally, the majority of the Food Bank’s donations come from retailers, wholesalers and federal commodities, but the pandemic has caused a reduction in those donations. The Food Bank has had to purchase a third of its supply as a result, but said it was able to meet the demand for food assistance through generous donors from the community.

Visit the Food Bank’s website to donate and learn more.