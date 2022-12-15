EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Many Rhode Islanders who are struggling to put food on the table won’t go hungry this holiday season thanks to the generosity of WPRI 12 viewers.

Throughout our Day of Giving on Wednesday, donations were collected for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

By day’s end, viewers had donated more than $40,000 to the campaign, which combined with a $10,000 pledge from Citizens Bank brought the grand total to more than $50,000.

The food bank said the funds will be used to replenish its pantries at a time they’re being relied on more than ever. Data shows about a third of Rhode Island households is currently experiencing food insecurity.

If you didn’t get a chance to donate on Wednesday, visit the food bank’s website.