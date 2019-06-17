Nexstar Day of Caring: WPRI 12 employees give back to community

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WPRI 12 & FOX Providence employees have fanned out across the state to give back to the community.

WPRI 12 is one of 170 Nexstar stations across the country participating in Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

On Friday, Eyewitness News volunteers were at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Veazie Street Elementary School field day and Flag Day festivities at Linn Health Care.

End Hunger New England

Partnering with another wonderful local organization, Metro Providence Rotary, WPRI 12 employees will be boxing/preparing thousands of lunches for needy families.

Nexstar Founders Day of Caring-Packing food for the hungry at Highlander Charter School in Providence! Posted by WPRI 12 on Monday, June 17, 2019

West Bay/Northern RI Habitat for Humanity

WPRI 12 employees will help paint and build a home in Woonsocket. WPRI 12 will make a $25 donation for each employee for supplies.

#NexstarCares

Nexstar Media Group, which owns WPRI 12 and operates its sister stations in Providence, launched back on June 17, 1996, as a standalone station in Pennsylvania.

Nexstar employees are known for giving back to their communities; the company encourages that commitment by giving employees up to four paid hours of time off to perform a charitable service in their local communities.

WPRI 12, FOX Providence, The CW Providence and MyRI TV are proud to take part in the annual event.