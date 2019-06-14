Eyewitness News gives back during Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WPRI 12 & FOX Providence employees have fanned out across the state to give back to the community.

WPRI 12 is one of 170 Nexstar stations across the country participating in Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

Friday Events:

Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter

Veazie Street Elementary Field Day, Providence

Flag Day Ice Cream Social – Linn Health Care, East Providence

Monday Events:

End Hunger Organization

Habitat for Humanity

Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery

Members of Team 12 converged on the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter Friday, where they repaired World War II markers dedicated to Rhode Islanders killed in the war.

Veazie Street Elementary Field Day

For the second year in a row, Channel 12 Employees volunteered at Veazie Street Elementary School’s field day in Providence. Our workers helped at the different stations to make sure the kids stayed safe while having a great time.









WPRI 12 employees helping with Field Day at Veazie St. for Founders Day 2019







































Flag Day at Linn Health Center

Channel 12 employees participated in the Flag Day ice cream social at Linn Health Center in East Providence. The event included bowling, eating ice cream and enjoying the company of some of the senior residents there.

Nexstar Media Group, which owns WPRI 12 and operates its sister stations in Providence, launched back on June 17, 1996, as a standalone station in Pennsylvania.

Nexstar employees are known for giving back to their communities; the company encourages that commitment by giving employees up to four paid hours of time off to perform a charitable service in their local communities.

WPRI 12, FOX Providence, The CW Providence and MyRI TV are proud to take part in the annual event.