WATCH: CVS Health Charity Classic preview show

The biggest names in golf are coming to Rhode Island when the CVS Health Charity Classic returns June 20 to 24.

The Rhode Show’s Will Gilbert and Michaela Johnson are the hosts of The CVS Health Charity Classic Preview Show.

Watch the show to get a closer look at some of the event’s charity partners, talk to tournament co-host, Brad Faxon about this year’s field of players, plus get a sneak peek at what Crave RI has to serve.

CVS Charity Classic

The CVS Health Charity Classic is one of Rhode Island’s largest charitable event series, including a golf tournament featuring some of the world’s top professional golfers and a two-day food festival highlighting local restaurants, breweries, and vineyards. Since its inception in 1999, the Charity Classic has donated more than $22 million for Southern New England nonprofit organizations that provide vital funding to a range of programs serving children and families. For additional information on the CVS Health Charity Classic, please visit www.cvshealthcharityclassic.com. Follow the Charity Classic on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for updates on the event as they happen.

COMPLETE COVERAGE & EVENT INFO: CVS Health Charity Classic | Crave RI

Crave RI

Kicking off the 2019 event series, this two-day, family-friendly culinary celebration featuring Rhode Island’s finest will include 100 restaurants and more than 150 beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverage profiles. The food festival will return to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in the heart of Providence on June 20 and 21. Enjoy sample tastings from: Red Fin Crudo + Kitchen, Anchor Toffee, Hometown Café & Poke Bar, Newport Vineyards and many more. All proceeds from the event will support charitable organizations across Southern New England. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com/CharityClassic, all Ticketmaster outlets, the Dunkin’ Donuts Center box office or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Tickets purchased through any Ticketmaster outlet are subject to additional taxes and fees.

Again this year, WPRI 12 & FOX Providence is a proud media partner of this charitable local community event.