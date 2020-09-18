WATCH: CVS Health Charity Classic Virtual Giving Show

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While there’s no CVS Health Charity Classic golf tournament this year due to COVID-19, it’s not stopping those involved from giving back.

This year, they’ll be hosting a series of virtual events to support local nonprofit organizations in Southern New England. On the CVS Health Charity Classic Virtual Giving Show, hosts Michaela Johnson and Will Gilbert take a look at the different ways you can help.

Watch the show in full in the video above.

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are proud annual media partners of this charitable local community event again this year.

The CVS Health Charity Classic Virtual Auction For the first time ever, we are bringing the excitement of our silent auction into your homes and to your mobile devices. We invite you to support our mission of charitable giving by browsing and bidding on our wide selection of auction items, as well as donating directly to our charitable fundraising efforts. 100% of all proceeds from the auction and donations go directly to our charity partners. Keep up with us for real-time updates on every item. The auction will be live until Sunday, Sept. 27, at 5 p.m. VIRTUAL AUCTION & GIVING CENTER » BROWSE AUCTION ITEMS »

