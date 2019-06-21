Third annual ‘Crave RI’ underway in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people crowded the Dunkin’ Donuts Center Thursday night as the CVS Health Charity Classic kicked off its third annual Crave RI food festival.

The two-day festival features food samples from more than 100 local restaurants and more than 150 beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverage profiles. It also includes live demonstrations from notable local chefs.

Tickets are still available for Friday and can be purchased at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center box office for $20. They can also be purchased through Ticketmaster with a $15 additional fee, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

