Pepsi Celebrity Pro-Am returns on eve of CVS Health Charity Classic

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The 20th Annual CVS Health Charity Classic will be held this weekend at Rhode Island Country Club and features a wide array of events and festivities, including the star-studded Pepsi Celebrity Pro-Am tournament.

Several former New England Patriots, Boston Celtics and Red Sox players will be taking part in the tournament, along with many other local celebrities and golf professionals.

The list of former Patriots participating includes QB Drew Bledsoe (1994-2001), DE Rob Ninkovich (2009-2016), DT Vince Wilfork (2004-2014), and OL Joe Andruzzi and Dan Koppen. Full List »

Pepsi Celebrity Pro-Am — Sunday, June 23

7 a.m. Gates Open | Rhode Island Country Club

Gates Open | Rhode Island Country Club 7 a.m. Official Morning Pro-Am

Official Morning Pro-Am 1 p.m. Official Afternoon Pro-Am

WPRI 12 & Fox Providence are once again proud media partners of the CVS Health Charity Classic.