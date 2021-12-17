CVS lifts Charity Classic total to $25M, commits $2M yearly to new Hometown Fund

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The CVS Health Charity Classic hit a fundraising milestone after the company announced an additional donation Friday.

The donation pushed the total to $25 million raised for local nonprofit organizations over the past 23 years.

In addition, the company introduced the CVS Health Foundation Hometown Fund, which has been set up to support organizations in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts that work to improve access to health care through advancing health equity, education and social services.

CVS Health is making a $2 million annual commitment to the fund, which the company says will allow it to “continue providing critical support to organizations who need it and to keep our long-standing commitment to our local communities going for years to come.”

