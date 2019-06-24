It’s a three-peat: Bradley, Andrade, Henderson win CVS Health Charity Classic

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — For the third year in a row, the trio of Keegan Bradley, co-host Billy Andrade and Brooke Henderson won the CVS Health Charity Classic shooting a -15 for a one-shot win. It’s the 5th consecutive win for Bradley at the CVS who is also coming of a second place finish at the Traveler’s Championship in Connecticut on Sunday.

The tandem of Lexi Thompson, Darren Clarke and Kevin Kisner finished second.

With pristine conditions at Rhode Island Country club and very little wind coming off Narragansett Bay, players were able to hit birdies and pars for much of the day.

Some of the biggest names in golf teed off for a good cause Monday morning in Barrington.

The 20th Annual CVS Health Charity Classic, co-hosted by local golf pros Brad Faxon and Billy Andrade, is being held at Rhode Island Country Club. The event brings thousands of people to the Ocean State each year.

The festivities got underway last Thursday with Crave RI, a two-day food and beverage festival in downtown Providence, followed by the Pepsi Celebrity Pro-Am on Sunday.

This year’s tournament includes six PGA Tour pros, six LPGA Tour pros, and six PGA Tour champions playing in groups of three. Full list »

CVS Health Charity Classic—Monday, June 24

8 a.m. Gates Open | Rhode Island Country Club

Gates Open | Rhode Island Country Club 9:45 a.m. First Professional Tee Time

First Professional Tee Time 10:45 a.m . All Kids Can Three-Hole Challenge presented by Kimberly-Clark

. All Kids Can Three-Hole Challenge presented by Kimberly-Clark 2:45 p.m. 18 Green Awards Ceremony

Fresh of a second place finish at the Travelers Championship, Keegan Bradley ready to tee off @CVSClassicGolf @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/5QNpZyTv8y — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) June 24, 2019

Talking golf with @CVSHealth CEO Larry Merlo. Tickets still available for today’s golf tournament at RI Country Club in Barrington! @wpri12 Get them at the course! 9am! pic.twitter.com/84AtN9w6X1 — Patrick Little (@plittletvguy) June 24, 2019

