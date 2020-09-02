CVS Health Charity Classic 2020 goes virtual

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The CVS Health Charity Classic will hold a virtual event series this year, maintaining the mission of the Charity Classic to support nonprofit partners in Southern New England.

This September, members of the community will have the opportunity to lend direct support to the Charity Classic’s long tradition of giving back to the local community.

The virtual campaign will include donation opportunities, an exciting silent auction and a unique Crave RI celebration recognizing the strength of the area’s culinary community.

“Now more than ever, we are committed to building healthier communities. The Charity Classic provides critical support to our nonprofit partners who have continued to advance their missions while working to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic,” said Eileen Howard Boone, Tournament Chairperson. “Our community’s ongoing commitment to the Charity Classic’s mission will help ensure that even though we have to be physically distant this year, our support is felt across the communities we serve.”

The 2019 CVS Health Charity Classic raised one million dollars for local charities.

New this year, community members will have access to virtually bid on more than 50 exclusive auction items including foursomes at some of Rhode Island’s most pristine private courses, at-home virtual cooking and wine tasting experiences, and sports memorabilia from top athletes including past Celebrity Pro-Am participant Tim Wakefield. The Crave RI community will participate in a seven-day celebration during which local restaurants, such as Matunuck Oyster Bar and Diego’s, will offer featured menu items for dine in or take out, and top Rhode Island brands, such as Granny Squibb’s, Gastros and The Backyard Food Company, will offer online Crave RI discounts for the community.

The Charity Classic is pleased to announce the Event Series will return in 2021, kicking off Thursday, June 24 and concluding Monday, June 28, 2021.

The CVS Health Charity Classic remains committed to supporting its Southern New England non-profit partners, and continues to identify opportunities to support those organizations in 2020.

Since its inception, the CVS Health Charity Classic has donated more than $23 million for Southern New England non-profit organizations that provide vital funding to a range of programs serving children and families.

WPRI 12 & FOX Providence is proud annual media partner of this charitable local community event again this year.

