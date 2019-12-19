CVS Charity Classic donates $1 million to 86 local nonprofits

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — CVS Health Charity Classic co-hosts Brad Faxon and Billy Andrade were joined by CVS Health President and CEO, Larry Merlo and PGA Tour Champions on Thursday to announce a $1 million donation to Southern New England charities.

Eighty-six non-profit organizations across Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts will benefit from the donation this year including Sojourner House, Tides Family Services, The Joe Andruzzi Foundation, and more.

“Over the past 21 years, the Charity Classic has had the pleasure of connecting with organizations that are making a significant impact in the communities that we live and work in,” said Eileen Howard Boone, tournament chairperson of the CVS Health Charity Classic. “We are so honored to celebrate another charitable milestone with CVS Health colleagues, charity partners, Charity Classic sponsors and event volunteers.”

The money was raised during the 2019 CVS Health Charity Classic which featured professional golfers Brooke Henderson, Colin Montgomerie, and Keegan Bradley.

The event attracted sold-out crowds to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center for Crave RI. The two-day food festival displayed Rhode Island’s diverse culinary scene with more than 250 local restaurants & beverage profiles in downtown Providence.

This year’s donation brings the total amount donated over the last 21 years to more than $23 million.

The 2020 CVS Health Charity Classic will kick off Thursday, June 18th through Monday, June 22.