PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — What better way to raise money for charity than to enjoy food prepared by some of the area’s top chefs.

The American Liver Foundation New England Division held its fundraiser “Cuisine for a Cause” Monday night at the Strand Ballroom in Providence, with Eyewitness News Meteorologist as the MC.

The event featured 12 restaurants from around the region.

The funds raised go to research, education, and advocacy efforts of the American Liver Foundation.