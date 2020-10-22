CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
Crossroads RI virtual ‘Keys for All’ event close to goal of $15K for homelessness

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crossroads Rhode Island’s “Keys for All!” event was held virtually this year to raise money for Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness during the pandemic.

12 News’ own Melissa Sardelli hosted the event Wednesday night that gave participants the opportunity to hear from Crossroads RI staff and clients’ experience throughout COVID-19.

The event has raised more than $14,000, and are still accepting donations to reach their goal of $15,000.

Go to KeysforAll.org to watch the full event, to donate and for more information.

