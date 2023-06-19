PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Roger Williams Park Zoo is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year, and organizers say it’s sure to be the “wildest time you’ll ever have supporting a good cause!”

Zoobilee! Feast with the Beasts will be held this Saturday, June 24, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. VIP ticket holders can get in at 6 p.m., followed by general admission at 7 p.m.

The event features food and drink from local restaurants and beverage providers, along with live music and exclusive access to the Dinosaurs Among Us exhibit. There’s also an online auction which is now open.

Food samples are included in the ticket price and there will be hydration stations and cash bars available. This is a 21+ event.

General admission tickets are $150 apiece, with a $25 discount for zoo members. (Limit two per customer.) For VIP, it’s $500 for two tickets, which includes early admission and recognition in the program.

The proceeds will support the zoo’s conservation and education programs.

WPRI 12 is a proud media sponsor of the Zoobilee! fundraiser.