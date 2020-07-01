What’s on and what’s not: 4th of July fireworks displays in our area

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The coronavirus pandemic has upended dozens of summer events in Southern New England, including annual fireworks displays and celebrations for the Fourth of July.

Here’s a list of which ones are still going on as planned and which ones have decided to cancel:

Rhode Island

Bristol: The oldest Fourth of July celebration in the country is still on this year, but will be scaled back to minimize crowds.

The event will be vehicle-only and is set to begin at 8:30 a.m — two hours earlier than usual. Non-Bristol residents are asked not to attend to keep the crowd sizes small.

The annual fireworks display at Bristol Harbor is still scheduled for July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Block Island: The annual fireworks display has been canceled.

Newport: The annual fireworks display at Fort Adams has been canceled.

South Kingstown: The annual Independence Day celebration in Wakefield has been canceled, along with the fireworks. Instead, the town will hold a flag-raising ceremony with the reading of the Declaration of Independence at Old Mountain Field, 831 Kingstown Road in Wakefield.

Warwick: The annual fireworks display at Oakland Beach has been canceled, however, the city hopes to postpone the event to the fall if possible.

Woonsocket: The city is postponing this year’s annual fireworks display, though a new date has not yet been decided.

“The health and well-being of our residents is paramount at this unprecedented time,” Director of Human Services Linda Plays said. “We have chosen to postpone this event until we are all able to fully enjoy the festive display. Tentatively, our goal is to plan a Labor Day event including fireworks.”

Massachusetts

Attleboro: The planned fireworks and Kidz 4th Fun are canceled for July 3-4. They hope to reschedule these events over Labor Day weekend.

Fall River: This year’s fireworks display at Battleship Cove has been canceled, as well as all annual festivals, parades and carnivals.

Freetown: The 3rd of July Fireworks Festival and the 4th of July Parade has been canceled.

New Bedford: The annual Fourth of July fireworks display over the State Pier is canceled.

This post will continue to be updated as we hear from other communities on their Fourth of July plans.