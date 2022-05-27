Looking for something fun to do during the week or this weekend? Our weekly Summer Events and Activities Calendar has got you covered.

Featured Fun & Festivities

It's the unofficial start of summer! With the warmer weather approaching this Memorial Day weekend, you'll want to break out your sunscreen for ceremonies and celebrations for the whole family. With some spotty rain in the forecast for Saturday make sure to visit individual websites for changes and cancelations.

Memorial Day weekend events planned across Southern New England

Gaspee Days – Since 1965, this historic celebration in Pawtuxet Village commemorates the first bloodshed of the American Revolution. The Gaspee Days Arts and Crafts Festival is on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This free event showcases over 100 vendors. Also enjoy food, live music and amusements for the kids. Adults over 21 can continue celebrating at the Gaspee Day Block Party on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Admission is $5 and there will be live music. Drink tickets for beer wine and bottled water must be purchased after entry.

Operation Stand Down RI – With a mission to strengthen the veteran community, Operation Stand Down RI presents Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial. The patriotic display of more than 7,000 boots honors our post -9/11 fallen service members at Fort Adams State Park – 90 Fort Adams Drive in Newport. Boots are on display Friday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. A concert featuring the 88th Army Band, Rhode Island National Guard is on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. This free event is open to the public.

The Guild PVD Beer Garden – Local craft brews, hard seltzers, and at least one food truck, it's just off the new pedestrian bridge in the PVD Innovation District Park along Dyer St. and the Providence River, and there's plenty of seating with 20 long-style tables and 20 high tops. Wednesday through Sunday.

Rhode Island in a Day Tour – If you would like to explore the culture, cuisine, scenery, and story of America's smallest state in one spectacular day with an expert guide, then this is the tour for you. Only 48 miles long and 37 miles wide, Rhode Island is full of big surprises! As we take you on this enlightening journey, you will experience the things that make Rhode Island so attractive and unique. Beginning in our capital city and traveling around our beautiful bay, you will enjoy breathtaking views, and learn what this state has contributed to America. You will visit the things Rhode Island is most known for including picturesque beaches, lighthouses, islands, quintessential New England towns, and stunning mansions. Recurring Fridays this summer 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., $95.

Memorial Day Parades and Commemorations are happening in several local communities with everything from marching bands, food and family festivities. Click on the calendar to see what’s occurring in your area.

Family Fun

Asian Lantern Spectacular – Come enjoy a beautiful spring evening at the Roger Williams Park Zoo and be dazzled by the hundreds of ornate displays, interactive experiences, unique performances and more. The Asian Lantern Spectacular runs until July 4 and is a multicultural experience that will delight the entire family. This zoo-wide walk-through event is lit Wednesday – Sunday evenings from 6 – 10:30 p.m. Last admission is at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available online only.

Beyond van Gough – This immersive experience is unlike any other. With 30,000 square feet of cutting-edge technology, Beyond Van Gogh brings artwork to life taking you on a journey through over 300 quintessential pieces from one of the world's most famous artists. This unique multimedia experience runs through July 8. Select a time and purchase tickets in advance.

Nightlife

Chris Young Famous Friends Tour at Bold Point Park – Waterfront Concert – Multi-platinum country singer and songwriter Chris Young kicks off the waterfront concert series at beautiful Bold Point Park in East Providence on May 27at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are general admission for $59.50.

Fairview at Trinity Rep – The Pulitzer Prize-winning drama "Fairview"' is gracing the stage at Trinity Rep. It's been described as an American family play and interactive theatrical experience. Fairview runs through June 19 at 7:30 p.m. with 2:30 p.m. matinees on select days.

Rogue Island Comedy Festival – The show must go on! Originally scheduled to have some of the shows at the Wayfinder Hotel, the unfortunate four-alarm fire has led to a last-minute change of venue. With some of the shows now taking place at Top of the Pelham, The Rogue Island Spring Fest hosts thirteen shows during Memorial Day weekend. All shows are general admission and tickets are available online.

Comedy Connection – All the way from Los Angeles, former writer for ABC's Fresh off the Boat and featured stand-up on HBO's "2 Dope Queens", Sheng Wang is this weekend's comedian at the Comedy Connection in East Providence. Friday's show is 7:30 – 9:45 p.m. and Saturday's show is 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

