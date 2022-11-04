PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The 10th Annual Rhode Island Comic Con is got underway on Friday.

This year’s special guests are from the TV show “M*A*S*H” as the sitcom celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Two of the original actors from the show, Loretta Swit and Jamie Farr, were on hand Friday to kick off the celebration.

“Providence is the creative capital,” Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO Kristen Adamo said. “That’s what we call ourselves because we welcome artists and people who think differently and think independently, and that’s what we are all about.”

The three-day event runs through this Sunday at the Rhode Island Convention Center and the Amica Mutual Pavilion.