PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This year, more than 50,000 people will die from pancreatic cancer nationwide, including approximately 2,100 Rhode Islanders, according to the American Cancer Society.

That’s why hundreds will lace up and take part in the annual PanCAN PurpleStride at Roger Williams Park.

12 New anchor Mike Montecalvo will once again host this year’s walk, which steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The money raised through PurpleStride supports critical research, clinical initiatives and patient services.