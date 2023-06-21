WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Rocky Point State Park will once again be showing free outdoor movies this summer.

The schedule includes three popular animated films which will be shown on Thursday nights.

The events will have food trucks with snacks and ice cream that will arrive around 5:30 p.m. and the films will start at dusk, weather permitting.

Here’s the lineup for this year:

Lightyear : July 6

: July 6 Minions: The Rise of Gru : July 27

: July 27 Puss In Boots: The Last Wish: August 3

Puss in Boots was originally scheduled for June 22, but that was rescheduled due to rain in the forecast.

Attendees will receive a movie program with Rocky Point trivia and children’s activities, and one lucky guest will win a movie-themed prize pack.

12 News is a proud sponsor of Movies in the Park.