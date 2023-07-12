LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Some big names were in town this week to tee off and perform for a good cause.

The 2023 Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic was held Monday and Tuesday at Kirkbrae Country Club and Bally’s Twin River Casino.

The event included a celebrity golf tournament, live and silent auctions, and a dinner gala where Osborne performed along with his celebrity friends.

“Feels great to see Jeffrey bring so much joy and happiness to so many people through this event. You could feel the love in the air,” said his brother, Terrell Osborne, of the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation.

Smokey Robinson, Johnny Gill, Javier Colon and Claudia Jordan were among the celebrities who took part.

Celebrity golfers competed in the Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic line up prior to teeing-off at Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln, RI on July 11, 2023. (Photo Lee Dooley/WPRI-TV)



Smokey Robinson, Jeffrey Osborne, and Johnny Gill perform live at the 2023 Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic Gala at Bally’s Twin River Resort & Casino on July 11, 2023. (Photo: Lee Dooley/WPRI-TV)







Event organizer Terrell Osborne, WPRI 12’s Lee Dooley, and R&B singer Javier Colon at the Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic held at the Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln, RI on July 12, 2023. (Photo: Madison Carney/WPRI-TV)

Since 2012, the Celebrity Classic has raised more than $1 million for local nonprofit organizations. The event made its grand return this year after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

Check back for an update on how much money was raised this year!

WPRI 12 and FOX Providence are proud media sponsors of the Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic.

Donations are still being accepted: JeffreyOsborneClassic.com