LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Some big names were in town this week to tee off and perform for a good cause.
The 2023 Jeffrey Osborne Celebrity Classic was held Monday and Tuesday at Kirkbrae Country Club and Bally’s Twin River Casino.
The event included a celebrity golf tournament, live and silent auctions, and a dinner gala where Osborne performed along with his celebrity friends.
“Feels great to see Jeffrey bring so much joy and happiness to so many people through this event. You could feel the love in the air,” said his brother, Terrell Osborne, of the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation.
Smokey Robinson, Johnny Gill, Javier Colon and Claudia Jordan were among the celebrities who took part.
Since 2012, the Celebrity Classic has raised more than $1 million for local nonprofit organizations. The event made its grand return this year after a hiatus due to the pandemic.
Donations are still being accepted: JeffreyOsborneClassic.com