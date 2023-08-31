FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police officers and firefighters will battle it out on the ice this weekend in a “Badge vs. Badge” showdown for a good cause.

The Fall River Fire Department announced on Facebook it will playing hockey against the Fall River Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 4 p.m. at Driscoll Skating Arena.

Courtesy: Fall River Fire Department

Tickets are $10, and the proceeds will go to Sean Kenyon, a firefighter battling cancer, as well as benefit the Fallen Officers Memorial Trust run by Fall River police.

It’s not the first time the two departments have played a sport against each other to raise money. They’ve played football and basketball in the past, and the fire department said they won both times and are now going for a three-peat.