EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders will have a multiple opportunities to join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s this weekend.

The walks will be held:

Saturday, Sept. 24, at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly (257 Atlantic Ave.)

Sunday, Sept. 25, at Fort Adams State Park in Newport (80 Fort Adams Drive)

For both locations, the opening ceremony is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is “the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.”

For more information, visit the Alzheimer’s Association’s website.

WPRI 12 is a proud media sponsor of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.