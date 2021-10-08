Columbus Day weekend events planned across RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Preparations are underway for a weekend filled with fall-themed events and Columbus Day festivities.

Organizers have been hard at work along Atwells Avenue in Providence, getting ready to bring back the annual Columbus Day Festival for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to the celebrations.

This weekend, all of the vendors, games, music, and food are all making a comeback.

The festival on Federal Hill kicks off at 5 p.m. and runs through Monday with the parade stepping off Sunday morning at 11 a.m.

There was no parade last year, just a scaled-back event with some vendors and outdoor dining at some restaurants.

Newport is also hosting a Columbus Day Fest with plenty of events going on throughout the weekend and a parade on Monday.

There will also be a parade Monday in Woonsocket, which is part of the city’s annual Autumnfest.

In Scituate, you can stop by the 55rh Scituate Art Festival, which runs Saturday through Monday.

Anyone who attends the festivities in Woonsocket and Scituate can also get their COVID-19 vaccine. Both towns are hosting free vaccine clinics throughout the weekend.