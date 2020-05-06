Chicago mom selected as Nexstar’s ‘Woman of the Year’

NEW YORK (WPRI) — A mother of three from Chicago who helps secure food and other necessities for those in need has been named “Woman of the Year” as part of Nexstar Media’s Remarkable Women campaign.

Archana Liggins was one of more than 10,000 nominees from across the country.

The initiative was launched to honor women who inspire, lead, and pave the way for other women to succeed and celebrate their contributions to their communities.

Liggins asked Nexstar to donate her $5,000 prize to the nonprofit she founded, BAG Lady Outreach, so she can continue helping people in need.

Learn more about Archana Liggins (WGNTV.com) »

Each Nexstar market selected four finalists during the month of March then narrowed it down to one local winner. The national winner was announced Wednesday on the Mel Robbins Show.

For Southern New England, the winner was Dr. Yvonne Heredia.