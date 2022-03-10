SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses is doing its part to help Ukraine.

The company has organized a donation drive in an effort to collect the basic necessities for Ukrainians.

Donations will be accepted on March 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cardi’s stores in West Warwick, Swansea and South Attleboro.

Cardi’s said all of the donations will be sent in containers to Poland, where they’ll then be distributed by humanitarian groups to Ukrainians in need.

“We wish we didn’t have to do it,” Ron Cardi said. “But the reality of it is that, when the need is there, we want to do our part in the community.”

Those who wish to participate are asked to donate one or more of the following:

Clothing

Underwear

Socks

Footwear

Towels

Blankets

Sleeping bags

Diapers

Wet wipes

Personal hygiene products

First-Aid items

Over-the-counter medicine

Non-perishable food items

Paper plates

Plastic silverware

Toilet paper

Paper towels

In an effort to streamline the process, Cardi’s is asking everyone to box their donated items.

“Fill the box, because we don’t want to ship air, and then label it with the contents,” Pete Cardi added. “That will greatly increase our speed.”